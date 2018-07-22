Eddie Pepperell on Sunday 67 at British Open: 'I was a little hungover'

Eddie Pepperell had a strong Sunday at the British Open, firing a closing 4-under 67 to get in at 5 under.

That earned him a T-6 finish, and for a time it seemed he might actually have a chance to win after posting early and with the lead groups struggling in tough conditions.

It would turn out to be just a top 10, but that’s obviously a great result for the 27-year-old Englishman. And you might be surprised how he came to it.

Pepperell, a one-time European Tour winner, is known as a delightfully thoughtful Englishman with a refreshingly small filter. Would he tighten up when talking to the press after being an Open contender?

Thankfully, not at all. He iterated afterward that his Sunday 67 came with a little bit of a twist.

“I was a little hungover, I won’t lie,” Pepperell said. “I had too much to drink last night. And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn’t say a write-off, but I didn’t feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn’t have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it’s a funny game.”

This guy is seriously the man. Love the honesty!

Pepperell did later clarify, “I didn’t really have that much to drink, just I’m a lightweight, yeah.”

He also posted a note about that on Twitter.

I wasn’t THAT drunk last night! I remember having a shower and brushing my teeth so I’d say I was fine. What a great day all round for me and thank you for all the wonderful messages. Phil was awesome 👌🏼 and Francesco is the kind of golfer you dream of becoming. 🏌🏼‍♂️ — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 22, 2018

You keep doing you, Eddie.

When you’re finishing top 10 in majors, nobody can justifiably doubt your process.