Eddie Pepperell on Sunday 67 at British Open: 'I was a little hungover'

Eddie Pepperell had a strong Sunday at the British Open, firing a closing 4-under 67 to get in at 5 under.
That earned him a T-6 finish, and for a time it seemed he might actually have a chance to win after posting early and with the lead groups struggling in tough conditions.
It would turn out to be just a top 10, but that’s obviously a great result for the 27-year-old Englishman. And you might be surprised how he came to it.
Pepperell, a one-time European Tour winner, is known as a delightfully thoughtful Englishman with a refreshingly small filter. Would he tighten up when talking to the press after being an Open contender?
Thankfully, not at all. He iterated afterward that his Sunday 67 came with a little bit of a twist.
“I was a little hungover, I won’t lie,” Pepperell said. “I had too much to drink last night. And I was so frustrated yesterday, that today was really, I wouldn’t say a write-off, but I didn’t feel I was in the golf tournament. Whether I shot 69 or 73 today, it wouldn’t have been heartbreaking. But as it happens, I shot 67. So, you know, it’s a funny game.”
This guy is seriously the man. Love the honesty!
Pepperell did later clarify, “I didn’t really have that much to drink, just I’m a lightweight, yeah.”
He also posted a note about that on Twitter.
You keep doing you, Eddie.
When you’re finishing top 10 in majors, nobody can justifiably doubt your process.
Comments