Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 71 at British Open

Tiger Woods produced a memorable Sunday at Carnoustie, as he truly challenged for his 15th major title.

He came up short, placing T-6 at 5 under, but he put in a valiant effort. Here are the highlights from his electrifying Sunday:

Tiger birdies No. 4 for first of round:

Tiger birdies No. 6 to move within two:

Tiger saves par at No. 9 to remain co-leader:

Tiger (now solo leader) hits incredible shot from fairway bunker at No. 10:

Tiger birdies No. 14 to move back within two:

Tiger nearly pitches in for birdie at No. 17, saves par: