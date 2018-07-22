My Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2018 British Open

The clubs Rory McIlroy used at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105X shaft; P-750 (3, 4), P-730 RORS prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 54 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Black Black Copper Soto
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Comments