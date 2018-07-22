My Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2018 British Open

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The clubs Rory McIlroy used at the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 105X shaft; P-750 (3, 4), P-730 RORS prototype (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48, 54 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Black Black Copper Soto

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

