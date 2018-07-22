Open champ Francesco Molinari apparently has an *interesting* retirement plan

Francesco Molinari is a man of, uhh, interesting ambitions.

The 35-year-old Italian fired a bogey-free 69 on Sunday at the British Open to capture his first major title. But let’s not forget about Molinari’s attitude pre-major champion.

Fellow pro golfer Wesley Bryan took to Twitter on Sunday to note that earlier this season, Molinari revealed his retirement plan.

And it’s quite something…

Direct quotes from @F_Molinari earlier this season when we played together in China…..I saved it in my notes for a moment like this pic.twitter.com/RjZAiPhLNs — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) July 22, 2018

We’re not sure if this will change after winning a major championship.

If he goes on as planned, we can’t wait to see Molinari emerge as a “Twitter troll.”