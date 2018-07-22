Open champ Francesco Molinari apparently has an *interesting* retirement plan

Francesco Molinari is a man of, uhh, interesting ambitions.
The 35-year-old Italian fired a bogey-free 69 on Sunday at the British Open to capture his first major title. But let’s not forget about Molinari’s attitude pre-major champion.
Fellow pro golfer Wesley Bryan took to Twitter on Sunday to note that earlier this season, Molinari revealed his retirement plan.
And it’s quite something…
We’re not sure if this will change after winning a major championship.
If he goes on as planned, we can’t wait to see Molinari emerge as a “Twitter troll.”
