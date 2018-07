This Sunday is truly becoming special.

There was Tiger Woods’ charge into the lead, and Jordan Spieth is hanging around the top spot. Now Rory McIlroy is fully in the fray as well!

The Northern Irishman was two back as he came to Carnoustie’s par-5 14th in the final round of the British Open. He found the green in two and left himself 55 feet for eagle.

And then, a humongous roar…

BOOM.

That pushed him into a six-way tie for the lead at 6 under. This Open Sunday is already bonkers.