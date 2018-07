OK, it’s here: Tiger Woods enters Sunday in firm contention to win a major championship.

That’s an awesome sentence to write in 2018. Now, will he grab major No. 15 and his fourth British Open title?

We’ll see, but it should be a fun ride. Follow his entire final round, shot by shot, below:

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 9:25 a.m. ET, and yes he has arrived in Sunday red. While we wait for his round to start, here’s a look back at his amazing Saturday: