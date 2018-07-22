Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Francesco Molinari , 2018 British Open

The clubs Francesco Molinari used to win the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Aldila Xtorsion Green 70X shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (3), TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

PUTTER: Bettinardi Dass BB0

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Lamkin TS1

