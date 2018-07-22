Winner's Bag: Francesco Molinari , 2018 British Open

The clubs Francesco Molinari used to win the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 60X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Aldila Xtorsion Green 70X shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (3), TaylorMade P790 (4), P750 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
PUTTER: Bettinardi Dass BB0
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Lamkin TS1
Comments