Brandel Chamblee qualifies for Senior British Open

Brandel Chamblee will soon make his first competitive start in some time.

The Golf Channel analyst has qualified for the Senior British Open, firing a 2-under 69 at Scotscraig Golf Club on Monday in his qualifier to share medalist honors and earn a spot into the tournament.

The 56-year-old talked to Golfweek earlier this month about his qualifier plan and desire to compete in the Senior Open. This week’s event will be held at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Chamblee is a one-time PGA Tour winner who quit the circuit in 2003 and has since made a career in golf commentary.

He last played a PGA Tour event in 2008 and this will mark his PGA Tour Champions debut.