One of the biggest gaps between pros and amateurs is a professional’s ability to get up and down when their ball lies green-side. Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to have three pros ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings in the same year, shows you how to approach this shot with more consistency to leave more makable putts.

