Too soon to judge PGA Tour's staying power in Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Keene Trace deserves a mulligan.

You can’t accurately assess its suitability as a PGA Tour stop with a watered-down field on a waterlogged weekend. You can’t tell if it is up to the test when fans can stay home and watch Tiger Woods contending in a major.

The oft-delayed event was won by Troy Merritt late Monday morning, after he shot a 23-under 265 for the event and 67 in his final round.

You don’t judge a golf tournament’s first try without considering its context and its competition. Though the Barbasol Championship was destined for some difficulties by being scheduled on the same dates as the British Open, conclusions about its staying power warrant a larger sample.

Let’s see what happens when the weather cooperates. Let’s see what happens when prominent Kentucky players – where have you gone, J.B. Holmes? – pick a different week for vacation. Let’s see what happens when Bluegrass duffers with nothing better to do wake up to a British Open leaderboard of second-tier star power.

Let’s give Keene Trace a chance under more conducive conditions.

Excluding the three PGA Championships and one Ryder Cup played at Valhalla Golf Club, professional golf has been an infrequent visitor to Kentucky. Not since the short-lived Kentucky Derby Open (played from 1957 through 1959 at Louisville’s Seneca Golf Course) has the state been the site of a regular tour stop.

Yet there is an audience here with a strong appetite. The record crowds who packed Valhalla to watch Rory McIlroy hold off Phil Mickelson and darkness in the 2014 PGA Championship were not comprised entirely of tourists. The spectators who waited through more than five hours of delays to see a few shots late Sunday afternoon are not the sort of people who are easily discouraged.

“We saw one tee shot,” Lexington’s John O’Nan said Sunday afternoon. “We’re staying to see one more.”

Maybe it means nothing, but a 2011 study showed Kentucky had more golf courses per capita than all but one state that has hosted a U.S. Open since 1997 (Wisconsin). More, too, than Georgia, the permanent home of The Masters.

Given a stronger field, the Barbasol Championship could be a popular addition to Kentucky’s sporting calendar. Given how lean things get between the Kentucky Derby and the start of football season, the opportunity to fill some of that void on an annual basis is a worthy goal.

Keene Trace has signed on for a four-year commitment. Though trying to build momentum while the sport’s biggest names are on the other side of the Atlantic could prove to be an insurmountable obstacle, organizers demonstrated an admirable willingness to dare in arranging a sponsor’s exemption for the LPGA’s Brittany Lincicome.

Was including a female in a PGA Tour field a publicity stunt? Absolutely.

Anything wrong with that? Nope.

Professional sports are mostly merit-based, but there’s a certain amount of salesmanship involved as new events strive to create an enduring niche.

Case in point: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo received a sponsor’s exemption to play in a PGA tournament that was competing with a higher-profile match play event in March. This wasn’t because he was the most deserving candidate but because he might sell tickets and boost ratings.

Same thing with country music star Jake Owen, who parlayed a sponsor’s exemption into a pair of 14-over-par 86s in the Web.com Tour’s Nashville Golf Open in May. If a Kentuckian of, say, John Calipari’s stature were willing to take his golf game public, that’s a gimmick the Barbasol Championship should certainly exploit.

Marketing matters, as Danica Patrick demonstrated throughout her career in auto racing. And Kentucky’s golf fans don’t need much incentive to show up.

Nearly three hours after play was suspended Sunday afternoon, Georgetown’s Todd Hanson stood by Keene Trace’s 18th green watching a pair of groundskeepers clear a bunker of standing water. When they finished raking the sand, Hanson applauded.

He had arrived before the rains hit, and he was in no hurry to leave. It’s not every year professional golf comes to Kentucky, and Hanson was determined to savor it.

He remembered standing a few feet from Mickelson when Lefty hit one of his fabled flop shots to within point-blank range of the pin.

“That’s why he’s on that side of the ropes,” Hanson said, “and I’m on this side.”