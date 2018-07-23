Troy Merritt finds security in delayed victory at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — For Troy Merritt, there was extra meaning to his win Monday at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

The 32-year-old veteran had missed 37 cuts in 81 starts since his most recent win in August 2015 at the Quicken Loans National in Gainesville, Maryland. He admitted that he started doubting his abilities.

“It’s just so hard to win on the PGA Tour. … You always ask yourself, ‘Is this the time to move on?” an emotional Merritt said during a press conference Monday, his face partially blocked by a silver trophy.

There was little reason to doubt Merritt’s abilities during a rain-soaked weekend at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, just outside Lexington. The Meridian, Idaho, native got off to a hot start on Thursday, tying the course record with a 10-under-par 62.

He followed that with a 5-under 67 on Friday and a 3-under 69 on Saturday.

After rain pushed back his final round to Monday, the 54-hole co-leader sealed the win with a 5-under 67 to close out his tournament at 23-under.

Merritt finished one stroke ahead of three golfers — Richy Werenski, Tom Lovelady and Billy Horschel, who was the highest-ranked player in the tournament at No. 45 in the FedExCup standings.

With the win, Merritt gets 300 FedEx Cup Points, $630,000 and a spot in next month’s PGA Championship, where he’ll make just his fifth start in a major championship.

But the most important reward was the two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, which guarantees him a position through the 2019-2020 season.

“Just knowing that you’re going to have that security for two years, it’s awesome,” he said, joking that his wife Courtney loves it, too.

Merritt and Horschel were tied with Hunter Mahan and Robert Streb at 18-under heading into the final round. Mahan finished Monday at 1-under, while Streb finished even.

Horschel had a chance to put the pressure on Merritt with a birdie on No. 18, but his 18-foot putt just rimmed out.

“In the last two days, I just couldn’t get a putt to fall, really. In a shootout like this, you need to have a little bit of luck, and I just didn’t have any,” said Horschel, who along with Lovelady and Werenski, earned $261,333.34 of the $3.5 million purse.

Merritt, who was one group behind Werenski and Horschel, said he started watching them on the 16th hole to see how to play his final few holes. Once he saw they stayed par, he decided to play the rest of the tournament safe.

He finished the fourth round with four birdies and an eagle, giving him 24 birdies and two eagles for the entire tournament.

He recorded only five bogeys, including one on the fifth hole Monday. He credited his caddie, Wayne Birch, for refocusing him after that hole.

For his eagle, he holed out a 133-yard approach shot on the par-4 eighth hole.

“Before I stepped in, (Birch) said, ‘All right, step in with confidence. Know you’re going to make it.’ and I made it,” Merritt said of the approach shot. “… Wayne is the most positive person I’ve ever met. I don’t think anyone loves golf as much as Wayne.”

After tapping in from a foot on No. 18 to seal his victory, Merritt tipped his cap and raised his putter to address what was left of the weekend’s crowd.

He returned minutes later to lift up the trophy for the first non-major in Kentucky in 59 years.

“It was my first time actually spending some time in Kentucky,” Merritt said. “I’m looking forward to the next time I get the chance to play in Kentucky again.”