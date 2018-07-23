Troy Merritt wins Barbasol Championship in Monday finish

Troy Merritt had to wait an extra day, but he’s a PGA Tour winner again.

The 32-year-old fired a 5-under 67 in a Monday finish at the Barbasol Championship to complete a 23-under 265 and sneak away with a one-shot win. This is his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2015 Quicken Loans National.

Weather plagued the tournament for most of the week, as thunderstorms late Friday forced the second round to be completed Saturday morning and three weather-related stoppages Sunday forced much of the final round to be completed on Monday.

The four 54-hole co-leaders – Merritt, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Robert Streb – all had to play their entire final rounds on Monday.

Merritt proved to outlast them all at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. A birdie at the first got him going, but his last 18 was really catalyzed when he holed out for eagle from 132 yards at the par-4 eighth to jump to 3 under on the day and into the outright lead.

He followed with a series of pars to fall out of the top spot but then made back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 to reach 23 under and regain a one-shot cushion.

Billy Horschel faced a 17-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to tie the lead, but the putt from the fringe lipped out. Lovelady followed by facing a 48-footer at the last to grab a tie, but he could only two-putt for par.

That left Merritt just needing to two-putt from the fringe, some 15 feet away, for the title. He did just that with little worry.

The seventh-year PGA Tour player jumped from 131st to 65th in the FedEx Cup standings with this win. Prior to this week, Merritt had just two top 10s in 22 starts this season.

Horschel (final-round 67) and Lovelady (68) were among three to tie for second at 22 under. Richy Werenski was the other, thanks to a closing 66.

Mahan, the fourth-ranked player in the world just six years ago but No. 704 entering this week, was seeking his first PGA Tour victory since 2014. The six-time PGA Tour winner fell short, but his closing 71 did get him to 19 under and into a tie for seventh – his first top 10 on the PGA Tour since 2015.

Brittany Lincicome competed at the Barbasol Championship, becoming the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event since 2008. She struggled in an opening 78 but scored a hole-out eagle and five birdies in a second-round 71.

She missed the cut by nine shots.