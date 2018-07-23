Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Troy Merritt, Barbasol Championship

Troy Merritt Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Troy Merritt, Barbasol Championship

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Troy Merritt, Barbasol Championship

The clubs Troy Merritt used to win the 2018 Barbasol Championship:

DRIVER: Wilson Staff D300 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Plus 70 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF80 S shaft

IRONS: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (2), with KBS C-Taper Prototype Hybrid shaft; Wilson Staff C300 Forged (4), Staff FG Tour V6 Raw (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts

WEDGES: Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (50, 54, 58 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 shafts

PUTTER: Yes! Mollie

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home