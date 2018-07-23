Winner's Bag: Troy Merritt, Barbasol Championship

The clubs Troy Merritt used to win the 2018 Barbasol Championship:
DRIVER: Wilson Staff D300 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ Plus 70 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF80 S shaft
IRONS: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility (2), with KBS C-Taper Prototype Hybrid shaft; Wilson Staff C300 Forged (4), Staff FG Tour V6 Raw (5-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts
WEDGES: Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (50, 54, 58 degrees), with KBS Tour 120 shafts
PUTTER: Yes! Mollie
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
Comments