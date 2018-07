CARNOUSTIE, Scotland—Carnoustie gave golf another classic.

This time there were no freakish antics, just a pure championship with a deserving winner who outmanaged a host of superstars. The week taught us a lot about Tiger Woods, Europe’s Ryder Cup prospects, Carnoustie’s rota status, the schedule change and prospects for an exciting PGA Championship.

Here are five key lessons we learned from the 2018 British Open: