Graham DeLaet opts for back surgery, out 6-12 months

Graham DeLaet hasn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since October. And the wait for his return will now be quite a bit longer.

The Canadian used the beginning of Canadian Open week to announce he’ll continue to be out of commission for quite some time.

DeLaet revealed Tuesday on Twitter that stem cell injection treatment from late last year has not aided his recovery from back issues and he will thus undergo back surgery, which will put him out 6-12 months:

An update on my season pic.twitter.com/BpuUu0L3Z6 — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 24, 2018

Some rough goings for DeLaet, who has battled back issues for years and hasn’t competed since withdrawing from the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October due to those back problems.

But he recently iterated that he’s played the majority of his career injured and is tired of that. Hopefully with this surgery, he will be able to play pain-free once recovery is complete.

DeLaet, 36, has not yet won on the PGA Tour but has posted three runner-up showings. He last played a full slate on Tour in 2016-17, producing six top 10s and finishing 67th in the FedEx Cup standings.