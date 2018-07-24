PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua leaving to become president of NBC Sports

Pete Bevacqua, the CEO of the PGA of America, will be moving on soon, as it was announced Tuesday that he will become the president of NBC Sports Group.

The Bedford, N.Y., native was named the PGA’s CEO in November 2012 and has been in that post ever since. He was the company’s third CEO, succeeding Joe Steranka.

But his reign will soon end, as his role with NBC will commence in September. In his new position, Bevacqua will oversee several aspects of NBC’s business, including programming, marketing, digital, NBC Sports Regional Networks and all of the golf businesses.

“The opportunity to join NBC Sports Group, and the larger company of Comcast NBC Universal, which holds media rights to the world’s biggest events and an incredible assortment of assets, was too good to be true,” Bevacqua said in a release. “I am also deeply grateful to the membership, leadership and staff at the PGA of America.

“Personally and professionally, for me and my family, these have been the best six years of my life. Leading the PGA of America and the 29,000 PGA golf professionals will always mean a great deal to me.”