The Forecaddie: Brandel Chamblee, Gary Koch Qualify For Senior Open

The Forecaddie noticed Brandel Chamblee chatting up with American golf tourists at St. Andrews’ Dunvegan Monday night and raising a few glasses for good reason.

The Golf Channel broadcaster took one of two Senior British Open qualifying spots at Scotscraig Golf Club’s qualifier with a 69, even after bogeying his first hole. Chamblee told The Man Out Front he played one six hole stretch in five-under par and birdied his final hole. He will be joined at The Old Course at St. Andrews by fellow NBC/Golf Channel announcer Gary Koch, who took one of six spots at Lundin Links.

“It’s a real treat for me to see a side of the game I haven’t known for 15 years,” Chamblee tells The Forecaddie. “St Andrews means a lot to everybody in the golf world, but it holds a special place in my heart because I spent the summer of 1982 in Scotland. One of the highlights of my career was playing in The Open in 1995.”

The Man Out Front came away impressed when he heard Chamblee arrived prior to Carnoustie to get acclimated to links golf. He was spotted every morning practicing last week at Panmure Golf Club, Ben Hogan’s hideaway prior to the 1953 British Open.

A record 591 qualifiers took part in the Monday Qualifying at Ladybank, Lundin, Scotscraig, and Fairmont St Andrews, with other notable qualifiers including Seminole head pro Bob Ford and former Walker Cupper Mike McCoy.

But it’s Chamblee, the opinionated Golf Channel star, who will get plenty of attention given that he last played the PGA Tour in 2008 and at 56, has been devoted to his broadcasting career.

For now, Chamblee told The Forecaddie his first priority was trying to secure a practice round with five-time Open Champion and St. Andrews favorite Tom Watson. You can’t blame him for trying given how well his first competitive round in years worked out.