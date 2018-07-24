Trump Organization plans $200 million upgrade for Scottish golf resort

The Trump Organization plans to spend nearly $200 million on of one its golf resorts in Scotland.

The money will be used to build homes, hotel suits and various sporting and commercial facilities at the Trump resort in Balmedie, near Aberdeen,

“Initial interest to our plans have been incredible and, subject to detailed planning approval, we are aiming to break ground next year,” said Eric Trump, who is running the Trump Organization during Donald Trump’s presidency. The “timing was right,” he added.

Local officials Tuesday received a formal application to build 500 homes, 50 hotel cottages, sports, leisure and equestrian facilities, along with retail and commercial space. An initial application for a new development was previously approved. Many residents in the area opposed the development on the course, which Trump purchased in 2006. The region’s member of parliament, however, is supporting this latest development.

President Trump visited his other course in Scotland, Turnberry, earlier this month. He was greeted by thousands of protesters in Edinburgh during a four-day visit Great Britain.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland lost nearly £1.2m in 2016, forcing Trump to increase his interest-free loans to the resort to nearly $54 million while he was campaigning for the presidency, The Guardian reported. Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire also suffered losses due in part to a partial closure for repairs and upgrades.