TV audience for final round of British Open tops that of U.S. Open

A star-laden leaderboard, a Sunday charge by Tiger Woods and some pretty good golf by Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari delivered NBC the largest final-round TV audience of any British Open since 2000.

It also marks first time the final-round average viewership for the British Open exceeded that of the final round of the U.S. Open in the same year, NBC said.

The final round of The Open on NBC Sunday drew an average of 6.48 million viewers from 9 a.m. to 2:07 p.m. Eastern. The U.S. Open was televised by Fox and won by repeat champ Brooks Koepka on June 17. It averaged 5.05 million viewers during the final round at Shinnecock Hills.

The 2018 Open also delivered the most-watched Open final round since Woods completed his “Tiger Slam” at the Old Course in St Andrews in 2000. That win drew 8.56 million viewers on ABC.

Woods, Rory McIlory and Jordan Spieth all held at least a share of the lead on Sunday, before Molinari won it by two shots.

The Open was also most-watched final round for any non-Masters major since the 2015 PGA Championship. That was won by Jason Day at Whistling Straits.

“In 2016, we made a commitment to our partners at The R&A to help elevate The Open, golf’s original championship, with U.S. sports fans,” said Mike McCarley of NBC Sports in a release.