The 100th PGA Championship will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.
Justin Thomas is the defending champion. The event will be held from Aug. 9-12.
Here is the complete list of all previous 99 PGA Championship winners:
|YEAR
|WINNER
|COURSE
|SCORE
|TOTAL
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|Quail Hollow Club
|73-66-69-68-276
|-8
|2016
|Jimmy Walker
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|65-66-68-67-266
|-14
|2015
|Jason Day
|Whistling Straits
|68-67-66-67-268
|-20
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|Valhalla GC
|66-67-67-68-268
|-16
|2013
|Jason Dufner
|Oak Hill CC
|68-63-71-68-270
|-10
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|The Ocean Course
|67-75-67-66-275
|-13
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|71-64-69-68-272
|-8
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|Whistling Straits
|72-68-67-70-277
|-11
|2009
|Y.E. Yang
|Hazeltine National GC
|73-70-67-70-280
|-8
|2008
|Padraig Harrington
|Oakland Hills CC
|71-74-66-66-277
|-3
|2007
|Tiger Woods
|Southern Hills CC
|71-63-69-69-272
|-8
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah CC
|69-68-65-68-270
|-18
|2005
|Phil Mickelson
|Baltusrol GC
|67-65-72-72-276
|-4
|2004
|Vijay Singh
|Whistling Straits
|67-68-69-76-280
|-8
|2003
|Shaun Micheel
|Oak Hill CC
|69-68-69-70-276
|-4
|2002
|Rich Beem
|Hazeltine Nat’l GC
|72-66-72-68-278
|-10
|2001
|David Toms
|Atlanta Athl. Club
|66-65-65-69-265
|-15
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|Valhalla GC
|66-67-70-67-270
|-18
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|Medinah CC
|70-67-68-72-277
|-11
|1998
|Vijay Singh
|Sahalee GC
|70-66-67-68-271
|-9
|1997
|Davis Love III
|Winged Foot
|66-71-66-66-269
|-11
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|Valhalla GC
|68-70-69-70-277
|-11
|1995
|Steve Elkington
|Riviera CC
|68-67-68-64-267
|-17
|1994
|Nick Price
|Southern Hills CC
|67-65-70-67-269
|-11
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|Inverness Club
|69-66-69-68-272
|-12
|1992
|Nick Price
|Bellerive CC
|70-70-68-70-278
|-6
|1991
|John Daly
|Crooked Stick GC
|69-67-69-71-276
|-12
|1990
|Wayne Grady
|Shoal Creek CC
|72-67-72-71-282
|-6
|1989
|Payne Stewart
|Kemper Lakes GC
|74-66-69-67-276
|-12
|1988
|Jeff Sluman
|Oak Tree GC
|69-70-68-65-272
|-12
|1987
|Larry Nelson
|PGA National
|70-72-73-72-287
|-1
|1986
|Bob Tway
|Inverness Club
|72-70-64-70-276
|-8
|1985
|Hubert Green
|Cherry Hills CC
|67-69-70-72-278
|-10
|1984
|Lee Trevino
|Shoal Creek CC
|69-68-67-69-273
|-15
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|Riviera CC
|65-66-72-71-274
|-10
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|Southern Hills CC
|63-69-68-72-272
|-8
|1981
|Larry Nelson
|Atlanta Athl. Club
|70-66-66-71-273
|-7
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|Oak Hill CC
|70-69-66-69-274
|-6
|1979
|David Graham
|Oakland Hills GC
|69-68-70-65-272
|-8
|1978
|John Mahaffey
|Oakmont CC
|75-67-68-66-276
|-8
|1977
|Lanny Wadkins
|Pebble Beach GL
|69-71-72-70-282
|-3
|1976
|Dave Stockton
|Congressional CC
|70-72-69-70-281
|+1
|1975
|Jack Nicklaus
|Firestone CC
|70-68-67-71-276
|-4
|1974
|Lee Trevino
|Tanglewood GC
|73-66-68-69-276
|-4
|1973
|Jack Nicklaus
|Canterbury GC
|72-68-68-69-277
|-7
|1972
|Gary Player
|Oakland Hills CC
|71-71-67-72-281
|+1
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus
|PGA National GC
|69-69-70-73-281
|-7
|1970
|Dave Stockton
|Southern Hills CC
|70-70-66-73-279
|-1
|1969
|Raymond Floyd
|NCR CC
|69-66-67-74-276
|-8
|1968
|Julius Boros
|Pecan Valley CC
|71-71-70-69-281
|+1
|1967
|Don January
|Columbine CC
|71-72-70-68-281
|-7
|1966
|Al Geiberger
|Firestone CC
|68-72-68-72-280
|E
|1965
|Dave Marr
|Laurel Valley CC
|70-69-70-71-280
|-4
|1964
|Bobby Nichols
|Columbus CC
|64-71-69-67-271
|-9
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|Dallas Athl. Club
|69-73-69-68-279
|-5
|1962
|Gary Player
|Aronimink GC
|72-67-69-70-278
|-2
|1961
|Jerry Barber
|Olympia Fields CC
|69-67-71-70-277
|-3
|1960
|Jay Hebert
|Firestone CC
|72-67-72-70-281
|+1
|1959
|Bob Rosburg
|Minneapolis GC
|71-72-68-66-277
|-3
|1958
|Dow Finsterwald
|Llanerch CC
|67-72-70-67-276
|-14
|1957
|Lionel Hebert
|Miami Valley CC
|d. Dow Finsterwald
|2 & 1
|1956
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Blue Hill CC
|d. Ted Kroll
|3 & 2
|1955
|Doug Ford
|Meadowbrook CC
|d. Cary Middlecoff
|4 & 3
|1954
|Chick Harbert
|Keller GC
|d. Walter Burkemo
|4 & 3
|1953
|Walter Burkemo
|Birmingham CC
|d. Felice Torza
|2 & 1
|1952
|Jim Turnesa
|Big Spring CC
|d. Chick Harbert
|1-up
|1951
|Sam Snead
|Oakmont CC
|d. Walter Burkemo
|7 & 6
|1950
|Chandler Harper
|Scioto CC
|d. Henry Williams Jr.
|4 & 3
|1949
|Sam Snead
|Hermitage CC
|d. Johnny Palmer
|3 & 2
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|Norwood Hills CC
|d. Mike Turnesa
|2 & 1
|1947
|Jim Ferrier
|Plum Hollow GC
|d. Chick Harbert
|2 & 1
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|Portland GC
|Ed Oliver
|6 & 4
|1945
|Byron Nelson
|Moraine CC
|d. Sam Byrd
|4 & 3
|1944
|Bob Hamilton
|Manito G. & CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|1-up
|1943
|No Championship Played
|Due to WWII
|1942
|Sam Snead
|Seaview CC
|Jim Turnesa
|2 & 1
|1941
|Vic Ghezzi
|Cherry Hills CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|38 ho.
|1940
|Byron Nelson
|Hershey CC
|d. Sam Snead
|1-up
|1939
|Henry Picard
|Pomonok CC
|d. Byron Nelson
|37 ho.
|1938
|Paul Runyan
|Shawnee CC
|d. Sam Snead
|8 & 7
|1937
|Denny Shute
|Pittsburgh F.C.
|d. Harold McSpaden
|37 ho.
|1936
|Denny Shute
|Pinehurst CC
|d. Jimmy Thomson
|3 & 2
|1935
|Johnny Revolta
|Twin Hills CC
|d. Tommy Armour
|5 & 4
|1934
|Paul Runyan
|Park CC
|d. Craig Wood
|38 ho.
|1933
|Gene Sarazen
|Blue Mound CC
|d. Willie Goggin
|5 & 4
|1932
|Olin Dutra
|Keller GC
|d. Frank Walsh
|4 & 3
|1931
|Tom Creavy
|Wannamoisett CC
|d. Denny Shute
|2 & 1
|1930
|Tommy Armour
|Fresh Meadows CC
|d. Gene Sarazen
|1-up
|1929
|Leo Diegel
|Hillcrest CC
|d. Johnny Farrell
|6 & 4
|1928
|Leo Diegel
|Five Farms CC
|d. Al Espinosa
|6 & 5
|1927
|Walter Hagen
|Cedar Crest CC
|d. Joe Turnesa
|1-up
|1926
|Walter Hagen
|Salisbury G. L.
|d. Leo Diegel
|5 & 3
|1925
|Walter Hagen
|Olympia Fields CC
|d. William Mehlhorn
|6 & 5
|1924
|Walter Hagen
|French Lick Spgs.
|d. James M. Barnes
|2-up
|1923
|Gene Sarazen
|Pelham CC
|d. Walter Hagen
|38 ho.
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|Oakmont CC
|d. Emmet French
|4 & 3
|1921
|Walter Hagen
|Inwood CC
|d. James M. Barnes
|3 & 2
|1920
|Jock Hutchison
|Flossmoor CC
|d. J. Douglas Edgar
|1-up
|1919
|James M. Barnes
|Engineers CC
|d. Fred McLeod
|6 & 5
|1917-18
|No Championships Played
|Due to WWI
|1916
|James M. Barnes
|Siwanoy CC
|d. Jock Hutchison
|1-up
(Source: PGA.Com)
