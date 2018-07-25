2018 PGA Championship: Updated field, list of eligible golfers

The 100th PGA Championship takes place at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Defending champion Justin Thomas and four-time winner Tiger Woods lead a field that grew by one this week with Chilean golfer Joaquín Niemann.

Niemann got his invitation to play in the PGA Championship Tuesday, his father confirmed to Golf Channel Latin America. Niemann is the No. 167 golfer in the world and will be the first Chilean golfer ever to play in the major.

Here is a field list for the 2018 PGA Championship, via PGA.com.

The numbers in parentheses indicate the categories or categories a player earned an exemption into the field. The final field will be determined on July 29.

2018 PGA Championship: Field list, players

(NOTE: This list is not complete)

Exemption 1: All former PGA champions

Rich Beem (1)

Keegan Bradley (1)

John Daly (1)

Jason Day, Australia (1, 5, 7, 11)

Jason Dufner (1)

Padraig Harrington, Ireland (1)

Martin Kaymer, Germany (1, 3, 10)

Davis Love III (1)

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (1, 4, 10, 11)

Shaun Micheel (1)

Phil Mickelson (1, 10, 11)

Vijay Singh, Fiji (1)

Justin Thomas (1, 7, 11)

Jimmy Walker (1, 10)

Tiger Woods (1)

Y.E. Yang, South Korea (1)

Exemption 2: Last 5 Masters champions

Sergio Garcia, Spain (2, 10)

Patrick Reed (2, 7, 10, 11)

Jordan Spieth (2, 3, 4, 10)

Bubba Watson (2, 11)

Danny Willett, England (2, 10)

Exemption 3: Last 5 U.S. Open champions

Dustin Johnson (3, 7, 10, 11)

Brooks Koepka (3, 7, 10, 11)

Exemption 4: Last 5 Open Championship winners

Zach Johnson (4, 10)

Francesco Molinari (7, 11)

Henrik Stenson, Sweden (4, 7, 10, 11)

Exemption 5: Last 3 Players Championship winners

Si-woo Kim, South Korea (5)

Webb Simpson (5, 11)

Exemption 6: 2018 Senior PGA champion

Paul Broadhurst, England (6)

Exemption 7: Top 15 and ties in the 2017 PGA Championship

Scott Brown (7)

Paul Casey, England (7, 11)

Rickie Fowler (7, 10)

James Hahn (7)

Brian Harman (7)

Kevin Kisner (7)

Matt Kuchar (7, 10)

Marc Leishman, Australia (7, 11)

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (7)

Francesco Molinari, Italy (7, 11)

Ryan Moore (7, 10)

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa (7)

Jordan Smith, England (7)

Chris Stroud (7)

Exemption 8: Top 20 low scores in the 2018 PGA Professional Championship

Danny Balin (8)

Rich Berberian (8)

Michael Block (8)

Matt Borchert (8)

Craig Bowden (8)

Matt Dobyns (8)

Jaysen Hansen (8)

Craig Hocknull (8)

Marty Jertson (8)

Zach J. Johnson (8)

Ben Kern (8)

Johan Kok (8)

Sean McCarty (8)

David Muttitt (8)

Jason Schmuhl (8)

Brian Smock (8)

Bob Sowards (8)

Omar Uresti (8)

Ryan Vermeer (8)

Shawn Warren (8)

Exemption 9: Top 70 in PGA Championship points, not otherwise exempt

TBD

Exemption 10: 2016 U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams

Justin Rose, England (10, 11)

Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain (10)

Matthew Fitzpatrick, England (10)

J.B. Holmes (10)

Thomas Pieters, Belgium (10)

Brandt Snedeker (10)

Andy Sullivan, England (10)

Lee Westwood, England (10)

Chris Wood, England (10)

Exemption 11: Winners on the PGA Tour since the 2017 PGA Championship

Ryan Armour (11)

Patrick Cantlay (11)

Austin Cook (11)

Bryson DeChambeau (11)

Brice Garnett (11)

Billy Horschel (11)

Patton Kizzire (11)

Satoshi Kodaira, Japan (11)

Andrew Landry (11)

Troy Merritt (11)

Kevin Na (11)

Pat Perez (11)

Scott Piercy (11)

Ted Potter, Jr. (11)

Ian Poulter, England (11)

Jon Rahm, Spain (11)

Xander Schauffele (11)

Brendan Steele (11)

Aaron Wise (11)

Gary Woodland (11)

Exemption 12: Special Invites

Joaquín Niemann (12)

Exemption 13: Players beyond the top 70 to fill the field

TBD