Dustin Johnson wears Gretzky '99' jersey during RBC Canadian Open pro-am

Dustin Johnson did his best to win over golf fans in Canada Wednesday – while keeping peace in his family – by wearing Wayne Gretzky’s classic No. 99 blue Edmonton Oilers jersey during the RBC Canadian Open pro-am.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Johnson put on The Great One’s jersey before he teed off on the par-3 seventh hole at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ont.

Johnson is engaged to Gretzky’s daughter Paulina and the couple has two sons. Johnson missed the cut at Carnoustie last week.

No. 7 at Glen Abbey – aptly called “The Rink” – has a distinctive hockey feel. Hockey boards surround the hole, which includes bleachers, a Zamboni and volunteers at the hole wear stripes similar to those worn by hockey referees and linesmen.

“I’m sure Wayne had something to do with it . . . I get a lot of fans up here, thanks to Wayne. Thanks, Wayne, I appreciate that,” Johnson told The Associated Press. “It’s always fun to play for a big crowd, to have them cheering you on.”

Johnson will need as all that love from the crowd as he’ll be playing alongside Canadian Adam Hadwin, in addition to Bubba Watson, as part of a featured pairing Thursday and Friday. Hadwin wore helmet and goalie mask when he hit from No. 7.