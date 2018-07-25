Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RBC Canadian Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Has had time to rest up after missing the cut at Carnoustie. He’s twice a runner-up at Glen Abbey, including in 2016. Leads Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green. Also like: Matt Kuchar and Harold Varner III. Has three top-10s here at Glen Abbey and has appeared to rediscover his top form after a T-9 at the Open. Varner has been red hot of late with top-6s in his last two starts.

Matt Kuchar and Harold Varner III. Has three top-10s here at Glen Abbey and has appeared to rediscover his top form after a T-9 at the Open. Varner has been red hot of late with top-6s in his last two starts. Sleeper: Joaquin Niemann. Still qualifies as a sleeper, but this kid is special tee to green. Look for another top-25 performance this week from Joaco.

Joaquin Niemann. Still qualifies as a sleeper, but this kid is special tee to green. Look for another top-25 performance this week from Joaco. DraftKings bargain: Jason Kokrak ($6,800). T-3 at Greenbrier is only non-MC in last five starts. But he’s showing glimpses, including early on Thursday at Carnoustie.

Jason Kokrak ($6,800). T-3 at Greenbrier is only non-MC in last five starts. But he’s showing glimpses, including early on Thursday at Carnoustie. Fade: Tommy Fleetwood. Love his game, but he has struggled backing up strong major performances the following week.

Kevin Casey