Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RBC Canadian Open

Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Has had time to rest up after missing the cut at Carnoustie. He’s twice a runner-up at Glen Abbey, including in 2016. Leads Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green.
- Also like: Matt Kuchar and Harold Varner III. Has three top-10s here at Glen Abbey and has appeared to rediscover his top form after a T-9 at the Open. Varner has been red hot of late with top-6s in his last two starts.
- Sleeper: Joaquin Niemann. Still qualifies as a sleeper, but this kid is special tee to green. Look for another top-25 performance this week from Joaco.
- DraftKings bargain: Jason Kokrak ($6,800). T-3 at Greenbrier is only non-MC in last five starts. But he’s showing glimpses, including early on Thursday at Carnoustie.
- Fade: Tommy Fleetwood. Love his game, but he has struggled backing up strong major performances the following week.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Tony Finau. Coming off T-9 at British Open, his third straight major top-10. Also was T-5 last year at Glen Abbey.
- Also like: Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner. Hoffman’s stellar track record at Glen Abbey includes a playoff loss last year. Has also put together four straight top-20s this season. Liked what I saw out of Kisner last week as he broke out of his slump to finish T-2 at Carnoustie.
- Sleeper: J.J. Spaun. Coming off T-13 at Greenbrier and is capable of contending whenever the putter cooperates.
- DraftKings bargain: Cameron Champ ($7,000). Bombs it off the tee and is coming off his first pro victory two weeks ago on the Web.com Tour.
- Fade: Jimmy Walker. Struggled at Carnoustie and hasn’t cracked the top 50 in his last four starts. Has missed two straight cuts, too.
