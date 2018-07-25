Lexi Thompson withdrew from the 2018 Women’s British Open Wednesday and will be stepping away to “take some time to work on myself.”

Thompson posted her remarks on Instagram.

“It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious Major, but I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself. The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time,” she posted.

Thompson added she is “taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf. Thank you all so much for your continued support.”

Thompson has five top 10 finishes in 2018, but has not won a tournament and finished T38 in her last start at the Marathon Classic. She is fifth in the Rolex Ranking and 15th in the Race to the CME Globe chase.

Her last victory came in September 2017 at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. She said she will be there to defend her title next month.