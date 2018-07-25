Shackelford: Open muddles U.S. Ryder Cup lineup . . . in a good way

With only three weeks until the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s first eight spots are finalized, GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard points out the issues facing Captain Jim Furyk in rounding out the team.

Strong play at The Open by Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner have them in the picture, particularly given the anticipated setup of Le Golf National. Kisner’s play in last year’s Presidents Cup might give him an edge as well:

Kevin Kisner, who finished second at The Open and is finding his form at the perfect time, could be a good fit, as could Brian Harman, another fairways-and-greens type whose reputation as a fierce competitor would fit in well with Furyk’s no-nonsense approach. Kisner and Harman rank 13th and 15th on the U.S. points, respectively. Given his play at Carnoustie, Furyk will also give Xander Schauffele (No. 11), the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who also finished runner-up last week in Scotland, a close look; and Zach Johnson (No. 18), a veteran on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams, would be a popular addition to the team room.

Needless to say, but Tiger’s play at The Open would seem to have locked up a spot if he does not make the team on points.

Woods is ranked 20th overall. Here’s a look at the breakdown of Ryder Cup points: