U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team takes shape

They’re going to Disneyland!

The PGA of America announced the six girls and one of the six boys who will represent the U.S. at the Junior Ryder Cup in Paris. The two-day match is scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25 at Disneyland Paris.

U.S. Junior Amateur winner Michael Thorbjornsen received the first boys nod. The other five will be named on Aug. 3, after the Boys Junior PGA Championship. Two boys will automatically qualify based on points – Akshay Bhatia, the runner-up at the U.S., has a commanding lead in the standings while Ricky Castillo is third behind Thorbjornsen. Two other spots will be given to the winner and runner-up at the Junior PGA. The final pick will be made by the captain.

On the girls side, U.S. Girls’ Junior champion Yealimi Noh headlines the list, which also includes Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Eric Sheperd, Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang. Li competed on the 2016 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.