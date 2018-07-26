Best ever? Colin Montgomerie talks up European Ryder Cup team

What can the U.S. Ryder Cup team expect to face this September in Paris?

Well, if you listen to Colin Montgomerie, the Americans might be tasked with beating one of the best European Ryder Cup teams ever on foreign soil at Le Golf National.

Three days after Italy’s Francesco Molinari won the British Open at Carnoustie, snapping the American’s five-win streak in major championships, Montgomerie spoke to reporters Wednesday prior to the Senior British Open at Carnoustie.

“Amazing what an Open victory does to a team mentality, and not just him,” Montgomerie said. “It was him, and (Rory) McIlroy and (Justin) Rose came through very well, and you put all those three together with Molinari’s win, Thomas (Bjorn) is probably looking at the best team that we’ve had assembled for, well, almost ever.”

Molinari, now ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking, leads the European Points standings, followed by Rose, who is ranked second in the world and was T-2 at Carnoustie. Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood round out the current top 4 in European Points while McIlroy, also T-2 at Carnoustie, joins fellow 2018 tournament winners Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Paul Casey as the current automatic qualifiers in World Points.

Ryder Cup stalwarts such as Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter have also performed well at times this year.

Montgomerie, who captain the 2010 winning European side, said his belief doesn’t stem from the veterans, but rather the rookies – Rahm, Fleetwood, etc.

“Our rookies were rookies and had to be hidden and protected – fathered, really,” Montgomerie said. “Now, it’s very different. We’ve got great strength and depth, and it’s looking extremely good for Thomas. The mentality of a European breaking an American duck, as well. It was about time Europe came in and broke that duck, and now we have. That will give confidence to the rest of the lot, as well.”

The last time Europe lost a Ryder Cup at its home soil? 1993.