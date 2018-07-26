Bryson DeChambeau leads outright after Round 1 of European Open

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t take long to adapt to golf in Germany. DeChambeau rebounded from 51st place in last week’s Open Championship at Carnoustie to take the first-round lead in the $2.3 million Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

DeChambeau, winner of this year’s Memorial Tournament, recorded seven birdies and dropped just one shot. The 25-year-old started on the 10th tee and played his outward nine in 4-under after birdies at the 11th, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. A bogey at the third set him back, but he rattled off two straight birdies before adding another at the ninth.

“It’s great to start out with six-under par,” DeChambeau said. “I think it’s one of my lowest rounds on the European Tour so I’m very pleased. I haven’t been hitting it my best so I’m still working on my game and it’s starting to turn into some form.

“I’m missing in the right places and making some putts which is great. If you do that out here you’re going to be up there.”

DeChambeau is one shot ahead of Germany’s Benedict Staben and the French trio of Joel Stalter, Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

DeChambeau is one of three Americans detouring to Germany on the way home from the Open Championship. Masters winner Patrick Reed and Pat Perez are also in Germany. They had mixed fortunes on day one.

Reed fashioned a 2-under-par 70 that included a confrontation with a cameraman. Reed, currently second on the European money list behind Open champion Francesco Molinari, lies T-27.

Perez faces a struggle to make the cut after starting with a 2-over-par 74. He’s tied for joint 113th place.

Oklahoma State player Viktor Hovland lies sixth. Hovland, currently fourth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, returned a 4-under 68.

European Amateur champion Nicolai Hojgaard is in joint 16th place after a 69.