Easiest major holes in past 10 years: Where does Carnoustie's 14th rank?

Carnoustie might have played tough for this past week’s British Open, but it only ranked third toughest out of the 43 courses use so far this season on the PGA Tour.

The scoring average at Carnoustie was 72.559, or 1.559 strokes over par. That’s less than PGA National’s Champion Course (+2.303) and U.S. Open venue Shinnecock Hills (+4.65).

The main reason for Carnoustie’s scoring average not being higher was its par-5 14th hole. The 513-yard hole played downwind for much of the championship, and players took advantage. Many had wedges in for their second shots.

The 14th, at 0.663 shots under par, ranked easier than all but six holes used on Tour this season, and is the easiest major-championship hole in the last 10 years – and it’s not even close.

Here is a look at the top 10 easiest major holes since the 2009 Masters:

