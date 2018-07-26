Patrick Reed confronts distracting camera crew at European Tour event

Patrick Reed isn’t playing around.

Reed is competing in this week’s Porsche European Open in Germany and Thursday he confronted a camera crew that was distracting him during his shot.

Left of the green at the par-4 10th hole at Green Eagle Golf Course, Reed is shown standing over his ball waiting to hit his third shot when Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain can be seen turned around talking to the cameraman.

Initially, Karain’s voice is inaudible. But the microphone soon picks up his voice, just in time for Kessler to say, “You’re rattling change in your pocket. That’s why I’m pointing at you for.”

Reed then backs off his shot and says to the crew, “Well, thank you. Stop.”

At this point the video switches to the tower camera, and Reed can be seen and heard telling the crew to back away.

“He lost privileges by going like that with change,” Reed said, then asking the crew back further away. “Keep going.”

Reed went on to make par on the hole. Without the rattling, perhaps he’d have holed his chip for birdie.