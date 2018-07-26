Robert Garrigus shoots 63 for Round 1 lead at RBC Canadian Open

Here is a recap of the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, played at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Canada:

LEADING: Robert Garrigus had the round of the day with a sizzling 9-under 63 to take the outright lead, with play suspended due to weather Thursday night. He got the bulk of his work done early, with five straight birdies at holes No. 2-6 to set the tone on a bogey-free morning. Garrigus, 40, picked up his lone PGA Tour win eight years ago at the Children’s Miracle Network Classic. He’s made 12 of 24 cuts this season with one top-10 finish, a T-8 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

CHASING: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is five shots off the lead and T-15 after a 4-under 68. His spirited round included six birdies, four bogeys and an eagle hole-out at the par-5 16th, as he bounced back from a surprising missed cut at the British Open. Ian Poulter is also among the notables at T-4 after a 6-under 66 and Adam Schenk is in solo second at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Back in North America after an early exit in Scotland, DJ had it going on around the greens Thursday.

QUOTABLE: “I’ve got to play a little better. I feel like I’ve definitely played well here. I like this golf course. It sets up well for me. I feel like the game is in pretty good form right now, and I’m excited about this week.” – Dustin Johnson