Tiger Woods officially commits to WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods will play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational next week at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, the tournament confirmed Thursday morning.

Woods, 42, has won the event eight times and has finished inside the top 10 12 times in 15 starts. He hasn’t participated at Firestone since withdrawing after three rounds in 2014 because of back pain.

After tying for sixth at the British Open last week at Carnoustie, Woods moved to 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which earned him his spot in what will be the final WGC event at Firestone.

The tournament is moving to Memphis next season.