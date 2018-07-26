Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods officially commits to WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Tiger Woods of the USA in action during the final round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational next week at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, the tournament confirmed Thursday morning.

Woods, 42, has won the event eight times and has finished inside the top 10 12 times in 15 starts. He hasn’t participated at Firestone since withdrawing after three rounds in 2014 because of back pain.

After tying for sixth at the British Open last week at Carnoustie, Woods moved to 50th in the Official World Golf Ranking, which earned him his spot in what will be the final WGC event at Firestone.

The tournament is moving to Memphis next season.

