Brandel Chamblee to miss cut at Senior British Open

Brandel Chamblee will have an early exit at St. Andrews.

The 56-year-old fired rounds of 77 and 75 at the Senior British Open to finish two days at 8 over. He’s currently in a tie for 129th and seven short of the projected cut, which means his week is over.

This was Chamblee’s PGA Tour Champions debut, and the Golf Channel analyst has mostly been away from the competitive game for 15 years as he’s built a renowned career in broadcasting.

He quit the PGA Tour in 2003 and last played in a PGA Tour event in 2008.

His first start back in competitive golf went about as well as some may’ve expected then, and Chamblee was happy to have made it into the event in the first place.

Chamblee qualified for the Senior British Open earlier this week and talked to the Forecaddie about his excitement in getting to play St. Andrews for the event.

He only got two days and the scores might frustrate him, but it was two days playing competitively at St. Andrews.

Not a shabby experience for a 56-year-old jumping back in for a week.