Bryson DeChambeau had a pretty rough meltdown on range at British Open

How crazy is this game? It can send you to the edge one week, and have you on top the next.

Bryson DeChambeau is in the midst of this hectic process, as the American is the 36-hole leader at the Porsche European Open just a week after being in tatters on the range during the British Open.

DeChambeau, 24, withdrew from the John Deere Classic due to a shoulder injury. Considering that, his follow-up T-51 at the Open Championship was not too bad a week at all.

Except, well … he opened in 4-over 75 and after that first round appeared frustrated on the range.

We say frustrated, but it was frustration to meltdown levels. Here’s the footage of DeChambeau’s psychological struggles on the range Thursday evening at the Open:

That is tough to watch. And massive credit to DeChambeau to go from there eight days ago to rounds of 66 and 68 and the 36-hole lead in Germany.

Golf is truly a mysterious game.