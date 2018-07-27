Bryson DeChambeau leads, Patrick Reed 2 shots back at European Open

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t have his best golf in the second round of the $2.3 million Porsche European Open. He didn’t need it. He’s learned to score when he’s not quite at his best.

DeChambeau returned a second round 4-under-par 68 in Hamburg, Germany to maintain his overnight lead. He is 10-under par with a one-shot advantage over England’s Richard McEvoy and former Vanderbilt player Matthias Schwab.

Masters winner Patrick Reed is tied for fourth at 8 under after a 66.

DeChambeau is making just his second professional appearance in Europe, but looks comfortable on German soil.

“I’m absolutely satisfied,” the 24-year-old said. “The wind made playing pretty tough out there and I was fortunate enough to hit it in the right spots, miss it in the right spots, get a couple of lucky breaks and take advantage of them.

“It wasn’t my best form but I got it around, shot 4 under and I stayed in the hunt. Just a little frustrating off the tee today. I thought I’d worked something out yesterday and it worked a little bit, but I’ve got to go back to the range and work a little harder.”

Schwab is in his rookie season after turning pro last year. The two-time All-American is looking to earn playing rights for next season by finishing inside the top 110 on the European money list. He’s currently 99th.

“I was hitting it well and putted well too, made a few good putts and got up and down where I missed the greens so it’s been a good round,” Schwab said. “It’s a really good position to be in.”

McEvoy arrived in Germany after winning last week’s Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour.

“I’m flying on a bit of a cloud at the moment after winning on the Challenge Tour last week, and it’s been a great first few days,” McEvoy said.

Reed birdied three straight holes beginning at the 15th in his 66.

“It was a lot better compared to yesterday,” said Reed, currently second on the European money list. “I felt like I could go into attack mode and attack some flags and my putter’s working. When my putter gets going I’m able to make some birdies.”