Elementary school principal unofficially breaks world record for fastest golf hole

There’s been a trend recently of people trying to break the world record for the fastest hole of golf.

And it appears the record could be lowered again.

Per the Brainerd Dispatch, a Minnesota elementary school principal named Rick Aulie attempted to break the previous record Thursday and played a hole in 1 minute and 39.2 seconds.

That would smash the official Guinness World Records mark of 1 minute and 50.6 seconds set by gym teacher Steve Jeffs earlier this year (the record time occurred in 2017 but was deemed official by Guinness World Records in January).

Now, it’s just a matter of if Aulie’s mark will be deemed official for it to become a new world record.

For it to be official, the hole in question must be at least 500 yards. Aulie, the principal at Pine River-Backus Elementary in Pine River, Minn., met that by attempting on the 503-yard par-5 fourth at Breezy Point Resort’s White Birch Golf Course in Breezy Point, Minn.

But as Jeffs pointed out before his record-breaking attempt became official, there’s also a rigorous criteria Guinness World Records requires for record verification.

Considering the footage and number of witnesses for Aulie, the odds seem pretty good he met that, too.

And if you forgot how the contest is timed, a reminder: The clock starts the moment the first stroke connects with the ball and the player must finish the hole with the same number of clubs he/she started with.

For Aulie, he began and finished the hole with a driver, a 3-wood, a gap wedge and a putter. He completed his potential record-breaking score on his third attempt and did so on his 34th birthday.

The principal noted that Jeffs’ feat was what inspired him to go after the record himself.

“I looked at (the Jeffs footage) and thought, ‘I could do that,” Aulie said, per the Brainerd Dispatch. “I love to run. I love to play golf. I love a challenge. Put those three things together and here we are.

“I’m not a track star. Speed is not my forte but as you can see I’ve got the endurance. I did it three times today and was able to keep up the intensity. I’m not fast but I keep going.”

You can find the footage of Aulie’s potential record-breaker here.

He said it will take roughly 4-5 months for Guinness World Records to verify if the attempt is official.

For now, Aulie can say that he broke the mark. We should know before 2018 closes if he will officially be deemed a world-record holder.