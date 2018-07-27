The 18th Golfweek International Junior Invitational takes place Oct. 27-28 at Mission Inn Resort north of Orlando.

The first wave of invitations to top-ranked players in Golfweek/Sagarin and to otherwise exempt players went out this week with more to go out in August. Among those invited is Ching-Tzu Chen, who has won the girls division the last years and is poised to be the first 3-time winner in tournament history.

The event annually attracts among the top fields in junior golf with entry into the field open solely to players who received invitations.

Any player who does not receive an invitation may send a request for a special invitation via email to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, Oct. 26

Noon – 2:45 p.m.: Optional Practice Round (not included in entry fee). Practice rounds at this time can be booked by phoning Mission Inn at 352-324-3885.

4 – 6 p.m.: Non-Mandatory Player Registration. Vista Room next to golf shop.

Saturday, Oct. 27

8:30 a.m.: Round 1 – Boys Tee times start off Nos. 1 and 10 on the El Campeon Course.

9:00 a.m.: Round 1 – Girls Tee times start off No. 1 on the Las Colinas Course.

12:30 -2:30 p.m. – Complimentary lunch for all players.

Sunday, Oct. 28

8:30 a.m.: Round 2 – Boys Tee times start off Nos. 1 and 10 on El Campeon Course; Girls tee times start off No. 1 on Las Colinas Course.

3 p.m.: Presentation of awards following round

Entry Fee: $285.00

Deadline: October 12, 2018

About the Golfweek Junior Invitational: The Golfweek Junior Invitational Series is now in its 18h year, and the International Junior Invitational is being played for the 17th time. Before 2014, the event was previously known as the Golfweek East Coast Junior Invitational. Each year, the Golfweek Junior Invitational has ranked consistently among the top 20 junior tournaments in regard to strength of field.

AJGA Exemptions: The AJGA will recognize the event with the following PBE status:

Boys: Girls:

Champion: Full exemption Champion: Full exemption

Top 5: 12 Performance Stars Top 3: 12 Performance Stars

Top 10: 8 Performance Stars Top 5: 8 Performance Stars

Top 15: 4 Performance Stars Top 10: 4 Performance Stars

Past Champions

BOYS GIRLS

Chanin Puntawong 2001 Nicole Perrot

Jon McLean 2003 Tiffany Chudy

Peter Uihlien 2004 Jennie Arseneault

Rafael Lee 2005 Isabelle Lendl

Morgan Hoffmann 2006 Elisa Aoki

Julian Suri 2007 Stephanie Kim

Josh Eure 2008 Stephanie Meadow

Mike Miller 2009 Stephanie Meadow

Sam Chun 2010 Doris Chen

James Yoon 2011 Annie Park

Zachary Healy 2012 Yueer Cindy Feng

Luis Garza 2013 Bailey Tardy

Marcos Montenegro 2014 Ana Paula Valdes

Robin Wang 2015 Ya Chun Chang

Jan Schneider 2016 Ching-Tzu Chen

Jeremy Sisson 2017 Ching-Tzu Chen