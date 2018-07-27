Kevin Tway takes 36-hole lead at Canadian Open

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey:

LEADING: Kevin Tway goes 66-65, and that’s good enough for a one-shot lead at 13 under.

The 30-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour in 85 previous starts, with a highest finish of third. That could change this week, though.

The son of 1986 PGA Champion Bob Tway – who won the Canadian Open in 2003 as well – Kevin made eight birdies Friday en route to the lead. The younger Tway has three top 10s in 26 starts this season. One of those came at the Travelers Championship (T-6).

He entered the week having finished T-50 in his last start (at the John Deere Classic).

CHASING: Keegan Bradley finishes birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a fantastic 9-under 63. That puts him in a tie for second at 12 under with Whee Kim. Byeong Hun An and Johnson Wagner are tied for fourth at 11 under. Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Aaron Baddeley and Zac Blair are all T-6 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Chris Kirk finishes at 5 under (making the weekend by two shots). This eagle hole-out really helped that effort…

SHORT SHOTS: First-round leader Robert Garrigus drops to a tie for 10th at 9 under after a second-round 72. … Ian Poulter is among those T-10 at 9 under. … Tommy Fleetwood is T-23 at 7 under after a bogey-bogey-bogey finish drops him to a Friday 71. … Canadian amateur Chris Crisologo is also T-23 at 7 under. … Tony Finau fires a 67 to jump 47 spots to T-37 at 6 under. … Two-time defending champ Jhonattan Vegas is T-44 at 5 under. … Sergio Garcia misses the cut on the number at 3 under after a Friday 74. … Matt Kuchar also finishes 3 under to miss the cut.