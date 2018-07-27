Tom Watson (68) shoots his age Friday at Senior British Open

Tom Watson continues to defy Father Time.

The 68-year-old opened the Senior British Open in 3-under 69 but did one better Friday, firing a 4-under 68 in Round 2.

That’s right … Tom Watson shot his age at the Senior British Open. At the Old Course at St. Andrews.

A special day at a special place. 68 years young at the Old Course.@TomWatsonPGA shot his age for the ninth time on PGA TOUR Champions. pic.twitter.com/CmxrOn0sSR — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 27, 2018

That’s some special stuff right there.

Of course what else are we to expect from the five-time Open Championship winner? His 2009 run at Turnberry remains indelible as he took a one-shot lead to the 72nd hole of that Open Championship as a 59-year-old.

He would’ve become the oldest major champion by 11 years if he had finished that off. (Watson infamously bogeyed that hole and lost in a playoff to Stewart Cink.)

Despite his affinity for the Open Championship, Watson never won it at St. Andrews. The same goes for his three Senior British Open wins.

He’s only two back right now, though, with the second round almost complete (play was suspended due to darkness).

Watson, an honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, made five birdies in his impressive second round – including one at the brutal 17th.

He will be going for his seventh senior major title and first since the 2011 Senior PGA Championship.

Considering his ability to beat down his age, who says he can’t do it?

