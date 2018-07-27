VIDEO: Bubba Watson's close call at RBC Canadian Open

Watch out for that tree!

Bubba Watson had a close call Thursday at the RBC Canadian Open. While playing his second shot from the left rough at Glen Abbey’s par-4 fifth hole, Watson tried to hit a big cut around a tree. However, Watson’s ball appeared to catch a tiny bit of hosel and come out left.

Of course, missing left nearly proved painful for Watson, whose ball ricocheted off the tree and whizzed right by Watson’s head.

Watson made an impressive bogey on the hole and went on to shoot 2-under 70.