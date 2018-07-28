Bryson DeChambeau shares 54-hole lead at Porsche European Open

Bryson DeChambeau will go into Sunday looking to be on top of the leaderboard all four rounds at the Porsche European Open.

After holding the outright lead each of the first two rounds, DeChambeau retained a share of the top spot Saturday. The 24-year-old fired a 2-under 70 to reach 12 under and is tied for the lead with Richard McEvoy through 54 holes.

DeChambeau opened at Green Eagle Golf Courses with a 66 and led by one, and kept that cushion with a second-round 68. His third round began in strong fashion with an opening birdie and he closed with birdie. He had four in the round to stay tied at the top.

McEvoy made four birdies and a bogey in his first 11 holes on his way to a 3-under 69 and a spot sharing the lead.

DeChambeau withdrew with a shoulder injury two weeks ago at the John Deere Classic but followed up with a T-51 at the British Open. He earned his second PGA Tour win in early June at the Memorial Tournament.

McEvoy, a 39-year-old Englishman, has three Challenge Tour wins but is looking for his first European Tour title. He’s competed in 284 European Tour events and has finished third three times.

Patrick Reed sits in a tie for third at 11 under with Matthias Schwab. Paul Casey sits in solo fifth at 9 under.

