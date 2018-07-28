Dustin Johnson among four 54-hole co-leaders at Canadian Open

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey:

LEADING: The World No. 1 used a hot start Saturday to rise to a spot at the top.

Dustin Johnson birdied five of his first six holes Saturday at Glen Abbey and used a birdie-birdie-eagle stretch late to fire a 7-under 65 and move from three back to into a share of the 54-hole lead.

He’s at the top with three others: Kevin Tway (the 36-hole leader), Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim.

Johnson missed the cut at the Open Championship but prior to that finished third at the U.S. Open and won the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Johnson bogeyed Nos. 10 and 13 Saturday to blunt his opening birdie binge but then went birdie-birdie-eagle from Nos. 14-16 to get in at 17 under overall.

Tway was only 1 under for his round and had lost his one-shot lead but birdied three of his final four to fire a 68 and keep a share of the lead. An posted a bogey-free 66 to also get in at 17 under. Kim eagled the 16th to reach 18 under but bogeyed the 17th to finish 54 holes in a tie.

Tway, An and Kim are all looking for their first PGA Tour win.

CHASING: While there’s a logjam at the top, the challengers are all a good deal back. Hudson Swafford and Rory Sabbatini are the closest in a tie for fifth at 13 under. Robert Garrigus, the 18-hole leader, and Danny Lee are among those in a tie for seventh at 12 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: So close for Nick Watney, who fired a 70 to find himself at 6 under.

SHORT SHOTS: Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman and Tony Finau are among those T-13 at 11 under. … The same for Keegan Bradley, who followed a Friday 63 with a Saturday 73. … Joaquin Niemann fires a 72 to drop 15 spots to a tie for 21st at 10 under. … Ian Poulter is T-29 at 9 under. … Jim Furyk sits in a tie for 43rd at 7 under. … Canadian amateur Chris Crisologo is at 6 under and T-53.