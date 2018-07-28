Isaiah Salinda holds on to win Pacific Coast Amateur

A day after tying the all-time course record at Olympic Club’s Lake Course, Isaiah Salinda closed out a huge win.

The Stanford senior opened Friday’s final round of the Pacific Coast Amateur with a three-shot lead over Austin Eckroat and fired a 1-over 72 to hold on for a one-shot victory.

Salinda birdied the opening hole of his final round but made four bogeys on the round to battle his way on Friday. It was enough, though. The local product – of South San Francisco, Calif. – moved into command at the Lake Course (the site of five U.S. Opens, most recently in 2012) on Thursday by birdieing his final five holes and making 10 overall to tie the all-time course record with a 9-under 62.

He held a three-shot lead Friday with two holes to play, but an Eckroat birdie at the 17th cut the margin to two. Eckroat had a 10-footer to finish birdie-birdie but couldn’t get it to drop. That allowed Salinda to finish out a bogey for a one-shot win at 12 under.

Salinda had three top 10s among five overall top 20s in his junior season at Stanford, ranking No. 107 in the Golfweek/Sagarin College Rankings.