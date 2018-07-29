Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Bryson DeChambeau appears to snub Porsche European Open winner

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau appears to snub Porsche European Open winner

PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau appears to snub Porsche European Open winner

Bryson DeChambeau entered the final round of the Porsche European Open with a share of the lead. He left with a T-13 finish after shooting 6-over 78 and seemingly blowing off winner Richard McEvoy on the 18th green.

McEvoy shot 1-over 73 and drilled a birdie putt on 18 to win by one stroke at 11 under,  after which DeChambeau caused a bit of a stir by quickly blowing past McEvoy on his way off the green.

It didn’t go unnoticed. Eddie Pepperell, who finished T-6 at the British Open, quickly chimed in and described it as “classless.”

DeChambeau continues to make headlines in strange ways – the USGA recently ruled his use of a compass on the greens was against the rules and cameras captured him having a serious meltdown on the driving range last week at the British Open.

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home