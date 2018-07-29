Bryson DeChambeau appears to snub Porsche European Open winner

Bryson DeChambeau entered the final round of the Porsche European Open with a share of the lead. He left with a T-13 finish after shooting 6-over 78 and seemingly blowing off winner Richard McEvoy on the 18th green.
McEvoy shot 1-over 73 and drilled a birdie putt on 18 to win by one stroke at 11 under, after which DeChambeau caused a bit of a stir by quickly blowing past McEvoy on his way off the green.
It didn’t go unnoticed. Eddie Pepperell, who finished T-6 at the British Open, quickly chimed in and described it as “classless.”
DeChambeau continues to make headlines in strange ways – the USGA recently ruled his use of a compass on the greens was against the rules and cameras captured him having a serious meltdown on the driving range last week at the British Open.
Comments