What Dustin Johnson said after winning RBC Canadian Open

Dustin Johnson went 66-65-66 over his final three rounds at Glen Abbey to reach 23 under and earn a three-shot victory at the RBC Canadian Open.

This is his third win of 2018 and his 19th of his PGA Tour career. Here’s what he had to say after his latest triumph (via a post-round interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis):

On what this win means:

“It means a lot. It’s the last time that RBC’s going to be here, at Glen Abbey, it’s a golf course that I really like, I play well at it. So it definitely means a lot to win here.”

On the support he gets from Canadian fans:

“I’ve got a lot of fans out here thanks to Wayne (Gretzky, the father of Johnson’s fiancee) and the family, so I appreciate all the support.”

On what it takes to win 3+ PGA Tour events each of the last three seasons:

“It takes a lot of work, and a lot of support. I’ve got a great family, with a lot of support from them and then obviously a great team to help me to get to where I’m at.”