Dustin Johnson captures Canadian Open for 3rd win of 2018

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey:

WINNER: Dustin Johnson didn’t take long to get over his missed cut at Carnoustie.

The World No. 1 was unflappable Sunday at Glen Abbey, firing a 6-under 66 to finish 23 under and with a three-shot victory. This is Johnson’s third PGA Tour win in 2018, and he becomes just the second three-time winner this season on the PGA Tour. (Bubba Watson is the other.)

This is Johnson’s 19th career PGA Tour win and his 10th in the last three seasons. After never winning three or more events in a PGA Tour season, Johnson has now accomplished that feat each of the last three seasons.

The day began auspiciously, with Johnson opening birdie-birdie to get out of the four-way tie for the lead where he started the day. When he birdied the eighth to move to 20 under, his lead was three.

The only thing that stopped Johnson for any time Sunday was weather. Minutes after that birdie, dangerous weather forced the suspension of play. It would turn out to be a one-hour-and-46-minute delay.

When play resumed, not much changed. Johnson birdied the 11th and after a bogey at the 12th, birdied the 13th to keep himself in the lead by two. A birdie at the 16th (to reach 22 under) moved his lead back to three and the tournament was effectively over. He birdied 18 for good measure for a three-shot win.

Johnson now has two wins – this one and a dominant six-shot victory at the FedEx St. Jude Classic – and a solo third in his last four starts. He was twice a runner-up at the Canadian Open (2013, ’16) before this week’s win.

His opening win at 2018 came in an eight-shot romp at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

JUST MISSED: Whee Kim tried to battled Johnson, but the 54-hole co-leader came up three short. Still, his 20-under total earned him a T-2. Byeong Hun An, another 54-hole co-leader, also tied for second at 20 under. Keegan Bradley got out ahead and closed birdie-birdie-birdie to finish out an 8-under 64. His 19-under total turned out to be good enough for solo fourth.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Nick Watney gets shot of the day for a second straight round thanks to this hole-out eagle.

Reel it in! Nick Watney spins it back for an eagle hole-out.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/GVetjrXD03 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Tommy Fleetwood closes in 67 to finish in a tie for sixth at 16 under. … Brandt Snedeker ties for eighth at 15 under. … So does Mackenzie Hughes, who earns the Rivermead Cup (given to low Canadian at the event) for a second straight year. … Ian Poulter ties for 12th at 14 under. … Kevin Tway, a 54-hole co-leader, closes in 76 to drop to a tie for 17th at 13 under. … Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas finishes T-29 at 11 under. … Canadian amateur Chris Crisologo finishes in a tie for 45th at 9 under.