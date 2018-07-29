European Tour power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:
10. Ian Poulter
Good finishes in WGC–Bridgestone and PGA Championship set up possible automatic Ryder Cup spot.
9. Jon Rahm
Hasn’t performed well in 2018 majors. Be interesting to see how he performs in PGA Championship.
8. Russell Knox
Hitting 76.39% of greens on European Tour proves why he’s currently sixth on money list.
7. Henrik Stenson
Currently third in scoring average on PGA Tour with 69.36 stroke per round.
6. Paul Casey
Might have finished better than seventh in European Open if he’d hit more fairways. Only hit 51.9%.
5. Alex Noren
Averaging 70.23 strokes per round on Euro Tour. On course to better 2016 average of 70.03.
4. Tommy Fleetwood
Third on the European Tour in strokes gained tee to green.
3. Justin Rose
Second in scoring average on PGA Tour and sixth on Euro Tour explains why he’s World No. 2.
2. Rory McIlroy
Leads European Tour in strokes gained tee to green and off the tee.
1. Francesco Molinari
Ranks second in strokes gained tee to green on European Tour behind McIlroy. Gwk
Comments