European Tour power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:

10. Ian Poulter

Good finishes in WGC–Bridgestone and PGA Championship set up possible automatic Ryder Cup spot.

9. Jon Rahm

Hasn’t performed well in 2018 majors. Be interesting to see how he performs in PGA Championship.

8. Russell Knox

Hitting 76.39% of greens on European Tour proves why he’s currently sixth on money list.

7. Henrik Stenson

Currently third in scoring average on PGA Tour with 69.36 stroke per round.

6. Paul Casey

Might have finished better than seventh in European Open if he’d hit more fairways. Only hit 51.9%.

5. Alex Noren

Averaging 70.23 strokes per round on Euro Tour. On course to better 2016 average of 70.03.

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Third on the European Tour in strokes gained tee to green.

3. Justin Rose

Second in scoring average on PGA Tour and sixth on Euro Tour explains why he’s World No. 2.

2. Rory McIlroy

Leads European Tour in strokes gained tee to green and off the tee.

1. Francesco Molinari

Ranks second in strokes gained tee to green on European Tour behind McIlroy. Gwk