July 30, 2018

David Cannon/Getty Images

> THE FORECADDIE

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 03: Jordan Spieth hits his approach shot between trees from the eighth hole rough as fans watch during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club on August 3, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

A Firestone farewell in Akron

> BY THE NUMBERS

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 04: Tiger Woods looks on from a bunker during the Final Round of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 4, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods right at home in dominating Firestone (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

OAKVILLE, ON - JULY 29: Dustin Johnson celebrates his winning putt on the 18th hole by greeting fans Adam Scott of Australia Harris English exits the course during the final round at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 29, 2018 in Oakville, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson powers to third Tour win of season at RBC Canadian Open (Kilbridge)

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Ariya Jutanugarm of Thailand gestures as she links her final putt at the 18th green to wins the Ladies Scottish Open during the final day of the Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Course on July 29, 2018 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

LPGA: No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn finds links success at Ladies Scottish Open (Kilbridge)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 29: Richard McEvoy of England celebrates his victory on the 18th green during the final round of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on July 29, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

European Tour: Richard McEvoy earns first Euro Tour win in 17-year career at Porsche European Open (Tait)

Senior British Open: Miguel Angel Jimenez masters St. Andrews for Senior British Open crown  (Kilbridge)

Web.com: Martin Trainer goes low to win Price Cutter (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

OAKVILLE, ON - JULY 29: Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round at the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 29, 2018 in Oakville, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Xander Schauffele
19. Tony Finau
18. Paul Casey
17. Bryson DeChambeau
16. Webb Simpson
GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Ariya Jutanugarm of Thailand is congratulated after sinking her final putt at the 18th green to wins the Ladies Scottish Open during the final day of the Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Course on July 29, 2018 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Hye Jin Choi
9. Jessica Korda
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Ian Poulter
9. Jon Rahm
> EURO PERSPECTIVE

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 22: Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 22, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Italian Golf Federation support helped Francesco Molinari rise to British Open champion (Tait)

> AMATEURS

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Braden Thornberry of Team USA his out of a bunker on the eighth hole in a two up win over Harry Ellis of Team Great Britain and Ireland during the singles matches in the 2017 Walker Cup at the Los Angeles Country Club on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Major season in amateur golf continues at Western Amateur (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

New company aims to take golfers to sea (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Ariya Jutanugarm of Thailand embraces her caddie after sinking her final putt at the 18th green to wins the Ladies Scottish Open during the final day of the Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Course on July 29, 2018 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Scottish Open coverage illustrates value of less-is-more approach (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

ENDICOTT, NY - AUGUST 17: Vicente Fernandez of Argentina tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Course on August 17, 2012 in Endicott, New York. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Vicente Fernandez’s run at St. Andrews in Senior British Open one for the aged (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour drives Firestone. (Ahern)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

RUNNING AWAY

Cover July 16 4602

