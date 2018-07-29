Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

GULLANE, SCOTLAND - JULY 29: Ariya Jutanugarm of Thailand gestures as she links her final putt at the 18th green to wins the Ladies Scottish Open during the final day of the Aberdeen Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Course on July 29, 2018 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images) Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

LPGA power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Digital Edition

LPGA power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2018:

10. Hye Jin Choi

Has a victory and two other top-4 finishes in her last four starts.

9. Jessica Korda

Hasn’t played since T-4 at Women’s PGA, her sixth top-4 finish in her last 14 starts.

8. Moriya Jutanugarn

Shared 35th at Women’s Scottish Open, but does have five top-15s in her last eight starts.

7. Lexi Thompson

Announced last week that she would be stepping away from the game – and not play the Women’s British Open – to “work on myself.”

6. Brooke Henderson

Has seven top-10s this season, but just one of those came in a major. Will get another chance to shine next week at the Women’s British.

5. Jin Young Ko

T-3 at Women’s Scottish was her fifth consecutive finish of T-13 or better.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Started strong in Scotland (69-66) before shooting 3 over on the weekend to finish T-11.

3. Inbee Park

Has slowed down a bit and hasn’t played since MC at Women’s PGA.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Also tied for 11th at Women’s Scottish, and did so despite a third-round 77. Does have five MCs in her last nine starts, but also two wins.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Regained the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings after winning the Women’s Scottish, her third win of the year. Gwk

, , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home