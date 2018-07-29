LPGA power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 2018:

10. Hye Jin Choi

Has a victory and two other top-4 finishes in her last four starts.

9. Jessica Korda

Hasn’t played since T-4 at Women’s PGA, her sixth top-4 finish in her last 14 starts.

8. Moriya Jutanugarn

Shared 35th at Women’s Scottish Open, but does have five top-15s in her last eight starts.

7. Lexi Thompson

Announced last week that she would be stepping away from the game – and not play the Women’s British Open – to “work on myself.”

6. Brooke Henderson

Has seven top-10s this season, but just one of those came in a major. Will get another chance to shine next week at the Women’s British.

5. Jin Young Ko

T-3 at Women’s Scottish was her fifth consecutive finish of T-13 or better.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Started strong in Scotland (69-66) before shooting 3 over on the weekend to finish T-11.

3. Inbee Park

Has slowed down a bit and hasn’t played since MC at Women’s PGA.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Also tied for 11th at Women’s Scottish, and did so despite a third-round 77. Does have five MCs in her last nine starts, but also two wins.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Regained the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Rankings after winning the Women's Scottish, her third win of the year.