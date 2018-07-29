PGA Tour power rankings: July 30 - Aug. 5

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of July 30 – Aug. 5, 2018:

20. Xander Schauffele

Took a week off after moving into the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time last week.

19. Tony Finau

Has finished top-10 in each of the three majors so far this season, and now gets first crack at Firestone.

18. Paul Casey

T-7 at Porsche European Open was his sixth top-10 worldwide in 2018.

17. Bryson DeChambeau

Shoulder injury and some visible frustrations have highlighted his last few weeks.

16. Webb Simpson

Since Players win, he’s shown up in majors (T-10 at U.S. Open, T-12 at British Open), but not much else.

15. Jordan Spieth

T-9 at Carnoustie was his first top-10 since the Masters as he prepares for another Grand Slam chase in two weeks.

14. Tommy Fleetwood

T-6 finish at RBC Canadian Open was his fourth top-10 finish and ninth top-20 on Tour this season.

13. Jon Rahm

Has eight top-5s, including three wins this season, though half of those top-5s, including two wins, have come across the pond.

12. Phil Mickelson

Has just one top-10 in 11 starts since his victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

11. Tiger Woods

An eight-time winner at Firestone, he’ll try to make it nine on the back of two straight top-6s on Tour.

10. Rickie Fowler

Will look to rebound from poor British Open finish at Firestone. Had cracked top 20 in five consecutive starts before that.

9. Patrick Reed

Got back on the top-10 train, though it came via a T-9 in Germany.

8. Francesco Molinari

Will make first start since British Open at WGC-Bridgestone.

7. Brooks Koepka

His missed cut at Glen Abbey was his first on Tour since 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

6. Rory McIlroy

Has come close recently with two runner-up finishes in last six starts.

5. Jason Day

No top-10s since the Players, but still holds top spot on Tour in strokes gained putting.

4. Bubba Watson

Missed cut at Glen Abbey, which makes that two straight MCs, but still a three-time winner on Tour this season.

3. Justin Thomas

Losing a bit of consistency with a MC at Carnoustie and T-56 at Travelers, but still has two wins and four other top-10s.

2. Justin Rose

Owns five consecutive top-10s entering Firestone, including four on Tour.

1. Dustin Johnson

FedEx Cup leader shot 23 under en route to his third victory of the season, at the RBC Canadian Open. Gwk